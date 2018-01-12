Sabathia jokes about why he chose the Yankees over the Blue Jays

With the deadline approaching for Major League Baseball teams to exchange arbitration numbers with their eligible players, many are settling on new contracts.

The deadline to exchange arbitration information is 1pm ET, though teams are allowed to continue to negotiate with the players even after that time.

Charlie Blackmon

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a $14 million deal to avoid arbitration.