MLB to get first all-female broadcast team next week

History will be made next Tuesday when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Next week, for the first time on a broadcast, fans of Major League Baseball can watch a game in which they might not hear a man’s voice.



The Baltimore Orioles versus the Tampa Bay Rays will be called entirely by women. https://t.co/lVfqTu4agN — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 15, 2021

The matchup will feature the first all-female broadcast in MLB history, according to the New York Times.

Orioles radio broadcaster Melanie Newman will be on play-by-play duties, while MLB.com writer and analyst Sarah Langs will provide analysis in the booth. MLB Network's Alanna Rizzo will report in-game while Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner will handle pre and post-game hosting duties.

"I’ve always had a male play-by-play voice in my ear during every game I’ve ever done. ... It’s exciting to be a part of something like this," Rizzo told the Times.

The broadcast will be streamed exclusively on YouTube as part of its Game of the Week.