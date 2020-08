Here is a list of all the trades completed on trade deadline day:

CINCINNATI REDS

RHP Archie Bradley



ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

UTL Josh Van Meter

OF Stuart Fairchild

BOSTON RED SOX

International Bonus Pool Money

PTBNL

COLORADO ROCKIES

OF Kevin Pillar

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

INF Jonathan Villar



MIAMI MARLINS

OF Griffin Conine

MIAMI MARLINS

OF Starling Marte

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

LHP Caleb Smith

RHP Humberto Mejia

PTBNL

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

P Robbie Ray



ARIZONA

DIAMONDBACKS

P Travis Bergen

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

P Mike Minor

TEXAS RANGERS

Player To Be Named Later

Player To Be Named Later

SAN DIEGO PADRES

P Mike Clevinger

OF Greg Allen

Player To Be Named Later

CLEVELAND

P Cal Quantrill

OF Josh Naylor

SS Gabriel Arias

P Joey Cantillo

C Austin Hedges

SS Owen MIller