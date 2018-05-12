Marco Estrada provided another so-so outing, allowing four earned runs over six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out five, but was roughed up in the third inning as the Blue Jays dropped a 5-2 decision to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 40, MAY 12: RED SOX AT JAYS

RESULT: 5-2 loss

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: L1

1—Estrada gives his team a chance, but it was far from perfect

After throwing six shutout innings last time out, Marco Estrada provided another so-so outing Saturday, allowing four earned runs over six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out five. Relying almost exclusively on his four-seamer/changeup mix, Estrada had a tough third inning, giving up three runs, including a two-run home run to Hanley Ramirez, but settled down and didn’t let things get out of hand, which would’ve been bad for a bullpen that needs to be fresh for Sunday’s finale with Joe Biagini on the mound. Estrada, who’s allowed a team-high 10 home runs, will take a 5.32 ERA to the hill next Friday at home against the Oakland Athletics.

2—Price has Blue Jays' number

A polarizing figure around these parts, David Price returned from his second bout with hand numbness — and a diagnosis of carpal tunnel — to go 5.1 innings against his former team. Price allowed two runs on five hits and a trio of walks, striking out six. From there, four Red Sox relievers combined to keep the Jays scoreless the rest of the way, and Boston is now 12-3 in their last 15 at Rogers Centre. Price, who’s pulling in $30 million this season, has a 4.89 ERA on the season, but he’s 18-3 in his career against Toronto, which is the highest winning percentage (.857) against the Jays all-time with a minimum of 20 decisions.

3—Smoak hits first May home run

It’s been a slow start to the month for Justin Smoak, but he drew a walk and crushed his fifth home run of the season while hitting right-handed against Price, his first since April 30. Most of Smoak’s problems this season have come against right-handers, as he came into the game slashing just .203/.333/.392 against righties. Four of his five home runs have come at home.

4—Alford drives in first run of career

It’s been a bit of a struggle for Anthony Alford, the third-best prospect in the Jays’ system, since being recalled last week, but the 23-year-old left fielder was able to collect his first-career RBI on Saturday, driving in Kevin Pillar with a single in the fourth inning. As he noted post-game, it was also his first-career hit at home. Overall, Alford finished 1-for-3, and he’s now hitting just .167 in 14 at-bats.

5—Urshela makes Jays debut at shortstop

Acquired from Cleveland on Wednesday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Gio Urshela was added to the roster Saturday and quickly inserted at shortstop, batting out of the nine-hole. Manager John Gibbons said the 26-year-old right-handed hitter will be able to serve as depth around the infield, but his primary position is third base. In order to get Urshela, who is out of options, on the roster, outfielder Dalton Pompey was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Pompey had two hits in 10 at-bats over a five-game cameo. Urshela finished 1-for-2, before being replaced by Richard Urena in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 5.23) vs. RHP Joe Biagini (0-1, 8.10) on Sunday, 1:07 p.m.​