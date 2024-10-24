Dodgers-Yankees gives baseball its ideal World Series matchup TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips breaks down the Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup and gives his prediction for the highly-anticipated matchup.

Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

The Dodgers versus the Yankees in the World Series is a matchup of two historic franchises that have made the most World Series appearances in Major League Baseball history.

This is the 41st championship appearance for the New York Yankees and the 22nd for the Dodgers franchise. The two teams have faced each other in the World Series 11 times, with the Yankees holding an 8-3 advantage.

The World Series is always big, but this may be the biggest World Series ever. Both teams had the best record in their respective leagues. There are five former MVPs (the most ever) participating in this series, including Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, who will likely be the National League and American League MVPs this year.

This is the sixth time that the top home-run hitters in each league will be squaring off, but the first time that both had more than 50 homers during the regular season.

This World Series is juicy: the two best teams, the two best players, the two most storied franchises, and the two biggest media markets. What more could baseball fans ask for?

No shortage of storylines

While Ohtani and Judge will get most of the headlines ahead of Friday’s Game 1, there are plenty more interesting storylines in this series. Both clubs have players who have been postseason monsters this year, as well as in the past.

Dodgers outfielder Kiké Hernandez has 15 career playoff homers, while Yankees DH (and ALCS MVP) Giancarlo Stanton has 16 playoff homers. Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman (the NLCS MVP) is on fire and proving to be one of the best trade-deadline acquisitions in years.

Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. The Dodgers acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas last off-season from the Marlins. Chisholm and Rojas didn’t like each other when they were teammates in Miami and have had a public spat since being apart. Rojas may not play because of an injured hip, but the bad blood is real.

Dodgers’ Game 1 starter Jack Flaherty was acquired at the deadline from the Detroit Tigers, but prior to that deal, a trade with the Yankees fell apart. The Yankees and Tigers had agreed on the players in a deal, but the Yankees’ team doctor vetoed the trade over concerns about Flaherty’s neck. He became an integral member of the Dodgers pitching staff, going 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA to finish the regular season. He will start for the Dodgers in Game 1 and Game 5, if necessary, but just as easily could have been wearing pinstripes in this series.

Yankee outfielder Alex Verdugo was originally a Dodger, then traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that sent former AL MVP Mookie Betts to Los Angeles. Verdugo was dealt to the Yankees last off-season. He’s an emotional player who plays with a chip on his shoulder and will certainly be motivated to make a statement to his former team and Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers spent $325 million on Japanese free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in December. That is $1 million more than the Yankees spent on Gerrit Cole when they signed him as a free agent in December of 2019. The total amount of Yamamoto’s deal was intentional to surpass Cole’s total. Both pitchers could have a chance to make two starts in the series. Will we see who is better?

As much focus as there is on Ohtani and Judge, the battle of the right fielders is also intriguing. Betts (Dodgers) and Juan Soto (Yankees) both have the ability to take over the series. Plus, Soto keeps adding millions of dollars to his free-agent value with his outstanding playoff performance (1.106 OPS). Either players could be the MVP of the series.

Both teams have a veteran first baseman playing hurt. Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo are both diminished by injuries – a sprained ankle and two broken fingers, respectively. They are both big-game performers who may benefit from the days off before the World Series. When healthy they are both difference makers. \

So much is on the line

This World Series is critically important for both franchises. Both started the season with huge expectations.

The Dodgers spent more than $1 billion last off-season on Ohtani, Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, while the Yankees made the biggest trade of the winter, acquiring slugger Soto from the San Diego Padres. Both teams made a statement that they were all in on 2024. It appears they made wise investments.

The last World Series the Yankees participated in (and won) was 2009. It has taken 15 years for them to get back. The Dodgers have had a great run of recent success with four pennants in the past eight years, but the only championship to show for it came during the COVID-shortened season in 2020. Many analysts diminish that accomplishment I don’t, but either way, the Dodgers need to justify their off-season spending.

The stakes are bigger for the Yankees since it’s been a while since they have been in and won a World Series. The Bronx Bombers have been stuck on 27 championships for a while. In New York, they start each season expecting to be in the World Series and deem it a failure when they don’t win it all. Plus, the Dodgers just spent their billion-plus and have plenty of years ahead of the primes of their superstars’ careers. The Yankees traded for Soto with only year remaining on his contract, understanding the reality that they may not be able to sign him for the long term.

This is going to be an epic series. It is set up to be one for the ages. This is a heavyweight fight where both teams will stand in the middle of the ring and wail on each other. It is more than Yankees vs. Dodgers. It is more than Ohtani vs. Judge. The TV ratings will be the best in decades with so many intriguing storylines and international interest as well.

The prediction

The Dodgers have a slightly better lineup with more depth and length. The Yankees have a big advantage with four predictable starting pitchers and a solid bullpen that emerged in the last month of the season. Both teams have potent lineups that will produce runs.

It is a very close matchup.

I predict the New York Yankees will win the series in seven games. Soto is my prediction for the World Series MVP. His performance will be the springboard for his record-setting contract this winter where he will surpass the contract Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last off-season. But that’s a story for another day.

Enjoy some great baseball. We may never see a matchup like this again.