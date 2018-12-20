Jack: New MLS playoff format puts an emphasis on regular season

Major League Soccer has announced the home openers for all 24 clubs in 2019, with Toronto FC visiting the Philadelphia Union on Mar. 2 on Opening Day.

The Vancouver Whitecaps welcome Minnesota United FC later that day at BC Place.

Toronto FC's home opener will be against the New England Revolution on Mar. 17 at BMO Field.

The Montreal Impact will host the Columbus Crew on Apr. 13 at Saputo Stadium.

The Portland Timbers are the last of the clubs to hold their season opener. Due to renovations at Providence Park, they will hold their home opener on June 1 against LAFC.

More to follow.