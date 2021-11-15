Canada and New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan was named one of three finalists for the MLS Young Player of the Year Award as MLS unveiled its finalists in a number of year-end awards categories.

Five players are up for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, the Revs' Carles Gil, Hanny Mukhtar of Nashville SC, the Seattle Sounders' Joao Paolo and Daniel Salloi of Sporting Kansas City.

Up against Buchanan for the Young Player of the Year Award are LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo and Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas.

Buchanan, a 22-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., appeared in 27 games for the Revs this season, scoring eight goals and adding five assists. He was sold to Belgian side Club Brugge in August and loaned back to the Revs for the remainder of the season.

Two Canadian-based players are up for hardware.

Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld is one of three finalists for MLS Newcomer of the Year.

Gauld made 18 appearances for the club this season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.

The Scottish midfielder will vie for the award against Los Angeles FC striker Cristian "Chico" Arango and midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez of the San Jose Earthquakes.

Meanwhile Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, who officially retired at season's end, was nominated alongside Araujo and Austin FC's Brad Stauver for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Award.

FULL MLS AWARDS NOMINEES



Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Finalists - Valentín Castellanos (New York City FC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC) and Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City)

Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists - Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) and Joe Willis (Nashville SC)

Defender of the Year Finalists - Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Newcomer of the Year Finalists - Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango (Los Angeles Football Club), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López (San Jose Earthquakes)

MLS Young Player of the Year Finalists - Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution) and Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)

Comeback Player of the Year Finalists - Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Javier "Chicharito" Hernández (LA Galaxy) and Dániel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City)

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Finalists - Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC) and Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Finalists - Bruce Arena (New England Revolution), Robin Fraser (Colorado Rapids) and Brian Schmetzer (Seattle Sounders FC)