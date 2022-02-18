TORONTO (February 18, 2022) – The stars of Major League Soccer return to the pitch as TSN today announced the 2022 MLS ON TSN regular season broadcast schedule. The season kicks off Saturday, Feb. 26 with a tripleheader of opening day games on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app: Philadelphia Union facing Minnesota United FC at 1 p.m. ET, then Columbus Crew taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 3 p.m. ET, followed by FC Dallas hosting Toronto FC at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Opening weekend continues on Sunday, Feb. 27, featuring CF Montréal taking on Orlando City SC at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN.

For the complete release, click here.