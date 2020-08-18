– As the exclusive English-language broadcaster of Major League Soccer, TSN delivers robust slate of 2020 MLS regular season matchups, beginning with Canadian matchups between Toronto FC, Montreal Impact, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC –

– TSN’s MLS broadcast schedule includes the expanded 2020 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS; culminating with the 2020 MLS CUP on Saturday, Dec. 12 –

TORONTO (August 18, 2020) – Hot on the heels of the successful MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT, MLS ON TSN marks the league’s return to regular season play, kicking off with Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking on Toronto FC at BMO Field today (Tuesday, Aug. 18) at 8 p.m. ET on TSN. As Canada’s exclusive English-language home to the milestone 25th season of Major League Soccer, MLS ON TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of the newly-resumed 2020 regular season.

The first phase of the MLS ON TSN regular season broadcast schedule features games being played in each regional market due to travel restrictions between Canada and the United States. First phase matchups feature all three Canadian teams competing against each other. The MLS ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found here.