Major League Soccer's players have agreed to economic concessions for the upcoming season, the association announced on Sunday.

The 26-team league suspended play indefinitely on March 12 due to the global pandemic. It has allowed individual outdoor player workouts at team training centres as of May 6.

"This evening, MLS Players voted to approve a package of economic concessions for the 2020 season, modifications to the recently agreed-upon CBA, including its extension by a year, and their agreement to participate in a summer tournament in Orlando," The players announced in a statement. "Included were salary reductions across the entire player pool, reduced team and individual bonuses, and additional concessions to existing and future terms of the CBA.

"While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so. The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners."

On Thursday, the league permitted voluntary small group training sessions for the first time.