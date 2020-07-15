LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Major League Soccer reports testing Monday and Tuesday showed no new COVID-19 cases among the 24 teams still competing at the MLS is Back Tournament.

In a social media post Tuesday night, the league said 1,519 tests were administered to 1,227 individuals over those two days at its host hotel.

There was one positive test from a player with one of the two clubs no longer participating at the tournament but the league but did not specify whether he was from FC Dallas or Nashville SC.

Players cleared to travel from Dallas and Nashville returned home Monday, although some remained in isolation at the league hotel.

The World Cup-style tournament is taking place before empty stands at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex.

With their wins Tuesday night, Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union became the first two teams to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.