Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Tuesday that, effective mid-September, attendees (including employees, event staff and guests) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to its arenas, stadium and restaurants.

"As an organization that hosts more than four million fans per year, at hundreds of events in multiple venues, MLSE is proud to serve as a central gathering place in Toronto and recognizes its responsibility to provide attendees with a safe and secure environment," the company said in a statement. "We believe these health and safety protocols are the key to allowing our communities and businesses to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns.

"Details and dates on the implementation of these new health and safety protocols will be provided in the coming weeks. We thank all employees, partners and fans for their continued cooperation and efforts to protect our city and each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, joins other Canadian sports entities in enforcing this policy, including True North Sports and Entertainment in Winnipeg and all three major junior hockey leagues in the Canadian Hockey League.

Canada is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant is pushing a surge of infections, with most new cases among unvaccinated people.

More to follow.