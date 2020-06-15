Monday Note: A successful restart for the PGA Tour The PGA Tour’s restart came off with very few blemishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but it won’t get any easier for the Tour as it heads to locations where cases of COVID-19 are increasing, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The Return of Golf

The PGA Tour’s restart came off with very few blemishes, the result of a lot of work and planning. There were no positive tests for COVID-19 from the 400 or so people who had their nasal passages swabbed. The broadcast was, for the most part, excellent, considering the limitations placed on the crew. The golf was also exciting, with star-studded leaderboards for all four days and plenty of drama down the stretch on Sunday.

That’s one week down and another 10 to go. It won’t get any easier for the Tour as it heads to locations where cases of the virus are increasing. This week’s event, the RBC Heritage, takes place in South Carolina, which reported a record number of new cases for the third day in a row on Saturday.

Trying to keep all involved inside the bubble has also proven to be a bit like herding cats as many players, caddies and coaches breached the social distancing protocols the tour put in place. Reminders were sent out several times during the week, but there were still some issues.

Putting mics on golfers

CBS had the idea that putting microphones on players might make for some good television, taking viewers inside the conversations that happen on the course.

Rickie Fowler agreed to the idea and provided access to some intriguing chats between he and his caddie Joe Skovron. They talked about hitting certain shots and how the read they got on a putt wasn’t quite the track on which the ball travelled.

But the microphone story got confusing when host Jim Nantz said on-air that every player in the field was asked to wear a microphone and only Fowler agreed.

Not so, according to a couple of Canadians. Adam Hadwin said that he agreed to wear a microphone and told CBS that 12 days prior to the start of the tournament. He will be carrying one this week at the RBC Heritage.

Mackenzie Hughes was also not opposed to the idea but said he was not asked.

Whether he straps one on at Hilton Head is yet to be seen.

Speaking of Canadians

Corey Conners was the top Canuck at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing tied for 19th. After three rounds in the 60s (66-67-67) he ended the tournament with a one-over-par 71. Despite the Sunday score, which dropped him down 10 spots on the leaderboard, overall the Listowel, Ont., native was pleased with his play. It’s his best finish since the SONY Open in January.

It also marked just the second tournament this year in which Conners has finished on the positive side of the Strokes Gained: Putting category. He ended up in 26th spot. For the season, he is ranked 212th in that stat.

Hadwin also went the wrong way on Sunday, finishing up with a two-over-par 72 that included bogeys on three of his last six holes. He was tied for 43rd on the final leaderboard.

Big Bryson

Bryson DeChambeau showed up at Colonial Country Club with an extra 20 pounds on his frame, a result of his pandemic break routine where he worked out three times a day and drank five protein shakes.

The extra bulk certainly allowed him to hit the ball farther, as he led the tournament in driving distance with an average of 340.3 yards. But his tie for third wasn’t all about hitting bombs. He played well throughout his bag, ranking first in scrambling and third in approach shots proximity. He also hit 57 of 72 greens, third best in the field.

If there was one strange part to DeChambeau’s week, it may have been the 15-minute video he posted to Instagram.

The high-quality production of his quarantine time off was certainly, um, unusual, to say the least. The visuals ranged from him cleaning his pool to unloading his groceries to cleaning his garage. There’s also lots of footage of him at his home gym where he added all his muscle and working with instructor Chris Como.

Stat of the week

Winner Daniel Berger has now played his last 28 rounds at par or better, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.