Monsters exact revenge on Marlies with OT victory

TORONTO — Mark Letestu scored 61 seconds into overtime to give the Cleveland Monsters a 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League action on Sunday.

The Monsters (10-7-2-0) bounced back after losing 6-5 in overtime to the Marlies (7-7-2-2) on Friday in Cleveland.

Cleveland's Sonny Milano tied Sunday's game with 1:42 remaining in regulation.

Mason Marchment scored the lone goal for the Marlies in the first period.

Cleveland outshot Toronto 27-24.

The teams meet again on Wednesday night in Cleveland.