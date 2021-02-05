The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday they have informed defensive end John Bowman he will not be offered a contract for the 2021 season.

The 38-year-old has played 230 games over 14 seasons in the CFL, all with the Alouettes. He is the Alouettes franchise leader with 134-career sacks, and sits sixth all-time in the CFL.

Bowman was part of the Alouettes' Grey Cup titles in 2009 and 2010.

"It is never an easy decision to make when you move on from one of the greatest player in the history of your organization. I want to thank John for everything he has done for the Montreal Alouettes and the city of Montreal," Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia said. "John has been the ultimate professional throughout his career all the way through the moment we informed him that we would not offer him a contract for the upcoming season."

The Alouettes said the team plans to honour Bowman once fans are allowed to attend games.