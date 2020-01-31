CFL Tracker: Als trade Lokombo to Argos in series of moves

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lokombo, raised in Abbotsford, B.C., after being born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.

Later in the day, the Alouettes signed Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier to a one-year extension and inked Canadian kicker Felix Briere and American defensive back Najee Murray to two-year extensions.

Faubert-Lussier, a Montreal native, joined the Alouettes last season after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He caught nine passes for 102 yards with the Als.

Briere, from Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., spent time with the Als and Saskatchewan Roughriders last year.

Murray played four games with Montreal in 2019.

The Alouettes also released receiver DeVier Posey and defensive back Tommie Campbell.

Eskimos extend West all-star Mike Moore

EDMONTON — The Eskimos have extended American defensive lineman Mike Moore through the 2021 season.

Moore was set to become a free agent in February.

Moore was named a division all-star for the first time last season after recording 23 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

Moore entered the league in 2016 with the Ottawa Redblacks and signed with the Edmonton Eskimos the following season as a free agent.

"Mike Moore is a versatile all-star who can play multiple positions across the defensive line and we’re excited to have him stay in Edmonton for two more years," Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland said in a statement. "As great as he played last season, we feel he still has room to grow and the sky is the limit with him."

Bombers re-sign Thomas

WINNIPEG — The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.

The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension. The 2020 season will be Thomas' ninth in Winnipeg.

The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.

The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.

Williams back with the Redblacks

OTTAWA — The Redblacks have signed linebacker Avery Williams to a one-year contract extension.

Williams was limited to 11 games last season due to injuries, but still managed to record 69 defensive tackles.

In 28 games with the Redblacks over the last two seasons, Williams has 112 defensive tackles, seven tackles on the special teams and two sacks.

"Avery is the type of player you want to build a fast, physical and dominant defence around," defensive co-ordinator Mike Benevides said in a statement. "He's a guy who has barely scratched the surface of his potential and I'm excited to start working with him."

Ticats bring back Filer, Rolle

HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Mike Filer for 2020 and American defensive back Jumal Rolle to a two-year contract.

Filer, the current longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats will return for his ninth CFL season in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old native of Brantford, Ont., made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats last season. Filer, six-foot-two and 290-pounds, anchored an offensive line that helped Hamilton post league-leading rankings in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50) and net offence (7,125 yards),.

Over his eight-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts at centre. The Mount Allison University graduate has also started nine playoff games at centre for Hamilton, including the 102nd and 107th Grey Cup games.

Rolle, 29, appeared in all 18 regular season games with 11 starts at cornerback for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 32 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and seven pass knockdowns.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Wilson, North Carolina also suited up in both of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Roughriders ink fullback

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian fullback Albert Awachie to a two-year extension.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Toronto native is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders.

Awachie played 12 games for Saskatchewan last year.

Lions sign three

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed defensive end Nordly Capi, linebacker Adrian Clarke and defensive back Ben Minaker.

Capi most recently attended 2018 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and led the team with four sacks in pre-season play before being waived as part of the final roster cuts.

Clarke, from Mississauga, Ont., was originally drafted by the Lions in round four (32nd overall) of the 2015 CFL draft out of Bishop's and he suited up for 40 games over three seasons with the Lions. He contributed with 25 special teams tackles to go with one defensive stop.

Clarke appeared in four games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018.

Minaker, from Kelowna, B.C., played four seasons (2015-18) at Simon Fraser University. He spent the 2019 season on SFU's coaching staff as defensive assistant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.