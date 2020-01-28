The Montreal Alouettes have extended quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. through the 2022 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old threw for 3,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 16 games with the Alouettes in 2019, his fourth season in the CFL.

“We are extremely happy to have retained Vernon’s services for the next three season,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “On top of being one of the CFL’s most exciting players, Vernon has shown great progression and stretched many plays and drives thanks to his decision making abilities. His desire to win quickly made him an important leader on our team.”

Adams Jr. lead Montreal to a 10-8 and their first playoff appearance since 2014 this past season.