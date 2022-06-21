Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones confirmed on Tuesday that starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will miss Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adams Jr. missed practice for a second straight day on Tuesday. 

The 29-year-old pivot was pulled in the second quarter against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2 after completing two of four passes for 14 yards. Backup Trevor Harris entered the game and went 18-30 for 270 yards with one interception and no touchdowns as the Als dropped their second consecutive game to start the 2022 season, 20-19. 

Montreal fell to Calgary Stampeders 30-27 in Week 1 with Adams Jr. throwing for 250 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. 

The 29-year-old Oregon product is currently in his seventh season in the CFL, throwing for 1,1949 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight games in 2021. 