Did Jones make the right decision benching Adams Jr. for Trevor Harris?

Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones confirmed on Tuesday that starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will miss Thursday's Week 3 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tough week for VA. Jones confirms he tested positive for covid. Adam’s will not dress this week. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/3mZUdDER5s — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 21, 2022

Adams Jr. missed practice for a second straight day on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old pivot was pulled in the second quarter against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2 after completing two of four passes for 14 yards. Backup Trevor Harris entered the game and went 18-30 for 270 yards with one interception and no touchdowns as the Als dropped their second consecutive game to start the 2022 season, 20-19.

Montreal fell to Calgary Stampeders 30-27 in Week 1 with Adams Jr. throwing for 250 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The 29-year-old Oregon product is currently in his seventh season in the CFL, throwing for 1,1949 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight games in 2021.