The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American receiver Jake Wieneke to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Wieneke appeared in all 18 games for the Alouettes in 2019, his rookie season in the CFL, recording 41 receptions for 569 yards, and eight touchdowns.

The 26-year-old South Dakota State product was the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019.