MONTREAL — Receiver Rashaun Simonise and linebacker Frederic Plesius, both Canadians, were released Monday by the Montreal Alouettes.

American quarterback Quinten Normady was also let go.

The six-foot-four, 200-pound Simonise had a catch for seven yards in 11 games last season, his first with Montreal. Simonise, of Vancouver, also played the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018) and B.C. Lions (2019).

Plesius, 34, played 11 games over two campaigns with Montreal, recording seven special-teams tackles. He also appeared in appeared in seven games with the Alouettes in 2017 and spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-16) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018).

Montreal also added kicker-punter Andrew Foster, receivers Warren Newman and Cole Spieker, quarterback Ben Holmes, defensive back Robert Hayes Jr. and running back Al Mckeller to the roster. All are Americans.

Ticats sign entire 2022 CFL draft class

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed all six of their 2022 CFL draft picks, the club announced Monday.

Queen's defensive lineman Anthony Federico was Hamilton's top selection, going in the second round, No. 17 overall. The six-foot-four. 240-pound native of Niagara Falls, Ont., had 87 tackles (34.5 for loss) and 20.5 sacks in 23 career games.

Also signed were receiver Kiondre Smith (third round) and Jared Beeksma (fourth round) — both of Guelph, Ont. — Concordia defensive back Khadeem Pierre (sixth round), Laval offensive lineman Nicolas Guay (seventh round) and UBC linebacker Jaxon Ciraolo-Brown (eighth round).

Stampeders sign all eight of their 2022 CFL draft picks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed all eight of the players they selected in last week's CFL draft, the club announced Monday.

Those signed were receiver Jalen Philpot (first round), linebacker Josiah Schakel (second round), defensive back Demetri Royer (third round), offensive linemen Jacob Butler (fourth round) and Joel Braden (fifth round), running back Rasheed Tucker (sixth round) and defensive backs Shaquille St-Lot (seventh round) and Daniel Amoako (eighth round).

All are expected to attend the start of Calgary's rookie camp Wednesday although St-Lot won't participate in on-field activities due to injury.

Riders Canadian receiver Jana retires

REGINA — Canadian receiver Terrell Jana retired Monday after just one season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan selected Janna in the second round, 17th overall, of the '21 CFL draft. The native of Burnaby, B.C., appeared in two games, registering one catch.

Jana had 123 career catches at Virginia for 1,481 yards and five TDs in 49 games.

The Riders also announced the retirements of running back Jonathan Femi-Cole and offensive lineman Mattland Riley (both Canadians), global defensive lineman Christopher Ezeala and American offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove.

The club also signed receivers Charles Headen III and Dieuly Aristilde Jr. along with defensive linemen Benjamin Davis, Kailon Davis, Ezekiel Rose and Justin Thomas. All are Americans.

American receiver Ricardo Louis was released.

Boatmen sign 11 from draft class

TORONTO — The Argonauts have signed eight players selected in the 2022 CFL draft, and well as all three players taken in the 2022 Global Draft.

The Argos selected offensive lineman Gregor MacKellar with the sixth overall pick. The six-foot-fiver, 311-point Nova Scotian was named U Sports second team all-Canadian and AUS all-star in 2019 and 2021 with the St. Francis Xavier X-Men.

The Argonauts also signed running back Daniel Adeboboye (second round), linebacker Enoch Penney-Laryea (third round), offensive lineman Braydon Noll (fourth round), linebacker Daniel Kwamou (fifth round), defensive back Eric Sutton (sixth round), tight end Chase Arseneau (seventh round) and offensive lineman Michael Pezzuto (eighth round) from the college draft.

Punter John Haggerty (Australia), defensive lineman Simeon Okonta-Wariso (Britain) and offensive lineman Otavio Amorim (Brazil) were selected in the Global Draft.

The team also added Canadian offensive lineman Mojtaba Mehry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.