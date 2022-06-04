The Montreal Alouettes have released wide receiver Quan Bray, the team announced on Saturday.

Bray last played for the Als in 2019, where he recorded 58 receptions for 818 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The 29-year-old previously played for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts for three seasons (2015-17) catching six passes for 75 yards in 24 games.

Bray also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans.

The Alouettes also released the following players: