2h ago
Alouettes release wide receiver Bray
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Alouettes have released wide receiver Quan Bray, the team announced on Saturday.
Bray last played for the Als in 2019, where he recorded 58 receptions for 818 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The 29-year-old previously played for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts for three seasons (2015-17) catching six passes for 75 yards in 24 games.
Bray also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans.
The Alouettes also released the following players:
- Andrew Ankrah (A), DL, James Madison
- Mark Brooks (A), OL, Western Michigan
- Dante Brown (N), K, Fort Hays State
- Reshard Cliett (A), DB, South Florida
- Tyson-Otis Copeland (N), DB, Montréal
- Dashawn Crawford (A), DL, Southern Mississippi
- Ente Eguavoen (N), WR, Wilfrid Laurier
- Chris Favoroso (A), DL, Duqesne
- Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (N), WR, Laval
- Ryth-Jean Giraud (N), RB, Montréal
- Fabian Guerra (A), WR, Fairmont State
- Robert Hayes Jr. (A), DB, Southern Methodist
- Krishawn Hogan (A), WR, Marian University
- Peter Kozushka (N), OL, Alberta
- Anthony Luke (A), DL, San Diego State
- Matt Mengel (A), K, UCLA
- Debione Renfroe (A), DB, Texas A&M
- Mathieu Robitaille (N), WR, Laval
- Jordan Scarlett (A), RB, Florida
- Prince Smith Jr. (A), DB, New Hampshire
- Taylor Tappin (A), OL, Sacramento State
- Erroll Thompson (A), LB, Mississippi State
- Herb Waters (A), DB, Miami