The Montreal Alouettes have placed centre Sean Jamieson on the six-game injured list with an MCL injury.

TSN's John Lu notes that the injury will not require surgery and MRI results weren't as bad as originally feared. The team hopes the 27-year-old Jamieson can return in six to eight weeks.

David Brown, who filled in for Jamieson last season, will start on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina. Head coach Khari Jones described the undersized Brown as a "little mauler."

A native of Winnipeg, Jamieson was a third-round selection of the 2016 CFL Draft out of Western.

He's made 50 appearances for the team across five seasons.