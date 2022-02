MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Darius Williams to a one-year contract Thursday.

The five-foot-10, 195-pound Williams had 30 tackles and six special-teams tackles in 14 regular-season games with Edmonton last season, his first in the CFL.

Williams played collegiately at Carson-Newman University, recording 179 tackles, a sack, eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 41 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.