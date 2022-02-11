Vincent Desjardins is returning to Quebec.

The Montreal Alouettes announced the signing of the 26-year-old defensive lineman on Friday.

A native of Quebec City, Desjardins spent the past two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, who took him with the 17th overall selection of the 2019 CFL Draft out of Laval.

In his four seasons at Laval, Desjardins was a member of two Vanier Cup-winning teams.

"I have known Vincent since his years at Université Laval, and he is a player that displays a lot of aggressiveness on the field", Als general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We are adding depth to our team, and a player that will help us on special teams."

In 20 games over two seasons, Desjardins recorded three defensive tackles and one forced fumble.