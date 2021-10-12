Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is expected to miss starts with a shoulder injury sustained in Monday's win, but it's unclear yet if he'll require surgery, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Alouettes head coach Khari Jones said Adams Jr. left Monday's 20-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks with "discomfort" in his left shoulder and was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Adams left the game in the fourth quarter after being tackled on a runs. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception prior to the injury, .

Matthew Shiltz took over under centre and helped Montreal to its game-clinching drive capped by a short touchdown run from Cameron Artis-Payne.

The Alouettes (4-4) will take on the Redblacks (2-7) again, this time in Ottawa, on Saturday.