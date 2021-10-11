Shiltz on always being ready to help Alouettes when called upon

Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones told reporters that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. left Monday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks with "discomfort" in his left shoulder and was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

#MontreALS Jones says Adams Jr was experiencing “discomfort” in his left shoulder and was sent to hospital for precautionary measures. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 11, 2021

Adams left the game in the fourth quarter after being tackled on a rush, throwing for 157 yards and a touchdown in the eventual 20-16 victory.

Matthew Shiltz took over under centre and helped Montreal to its game-clinching drive capped by a short touchdown run from Cameron Artis-Payne.

The Als will take on the Redblacks again, this time in Ottawa, next Saturday evening.