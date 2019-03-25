Montreal-born Spencer signs with UFC, will debut in May

Montreal-born featherweight Felicia Spencer will make her UFC debut against Australian Megan Anderson on a televised UFC card May 18 in Rochester, N.Y.

Spencer won the vacant 145-pound Invicta title in November when she submitted Pam Sorenson at Invicta FC 32. The 28-year-old, who currently trains in Orlando, Fla., has won all six pro fights.

The 29-year-old Anderson is 1-1-0 in the UFC, losing to Holly Holm before beating Cat Zingano last time out in December. The latter fight was stopped after an Anderson kick caught Zingano in the eye.

Anderson (9-3-0) gave up the Invicta 145-pound title when she joined the UFC.

The main event at Rochester's Blue Cross Arena features Rafael Dos Anjos, ranked fourth among welterweight contenders, and Kevin (The Motown Phenom) Lee, the No. 5 lightweight contender. Lee is moving up a weight class to meet Dos Anjos at 170 pounds.