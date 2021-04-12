The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Erik Gustafsson from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2022. The Flyers also retain 50-percent of Gustafsson's AAV.

The 29-year-old appeared in 24 games this season for the Flyers and posted a goal with nine assists.

The Nynashamn, Sweden native has also appeared with the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks over the course of his 245 game NHL career.