How involved will Crosby be in the Pens’ GM decision?

Montreal Canadiens assistant general manager Scott Mellanby has pulled out of the Pittsburgh Penguins' search for a new general manager, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun.

Mellanby was considered a candidate but if the Penguins call, he will politely decline an interview. He wants to remain with the Canadiens at this point.

Hockey Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford abruptly resigned as Penguins GM this past Wednesday, citing personal reasons.

Mellanby, who played 21 seasons in the NHL, has been a part of the Canadiens front office since 2012 and has served as the team's AGM since 2014.