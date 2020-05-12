Habs agree to terms on ELC with Hillis

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Cameron Hillis.

In 62 games with the OHL's Guelph Storm this season, Hillis recorded 24 goals and 83 points. Since making his OHL debut in 2017-18, Hillis has 54 goals and 164 points in 155 career games. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

Hillis was drafted in the third round (66th overall) by the Habs at the 2018 NHL Draft.