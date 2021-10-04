1h ago
Habs sign D Xhekaj to three-year, two-way deal
The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Arber Xhekaj to a three-year, two-way contract on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Xhekaj was released from training camps and will return to the OHL's Kitchener Rangers.
The 20-year-old played in 51 games with Kitchener in 2019-20, recording six goals and 11 assists. He did not play in 2020-21 as the OHL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xhekaj was initially invited to rookie camp before being invited to the main training camp.