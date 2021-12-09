Evans on Habs' young core: 'We're hungry to take that next step'

The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday a mutual agreement with prospect Arsen Khisamutdinov to terminate his contract.

The 23-year-old was a sixth-round pick (170th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Khisamutdinov skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions this season, recording three goals and two assists. He had one assist in 15 games last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket.