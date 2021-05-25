Anderson says Habs will be 'a much hungrier team' in Game 4

Montreal Canadiens' forwards Artturi Lehkonen, Eric Staal, and Jake Evans are game-time decisions for Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.

Lehkonen left Monday's Game 3 with an upper-body injury in the first period after logging just 3:12 minutes of ice time and did not return. The 25-year-old has not registered a point in the series thus far.

Staal did not play in Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury. The veteran centre registered an assist on Josh Anderson's opening goal in Game 1. The 36-year-old scored two goals and added one assist in 21 regular season games with the Canadiens.

Evans has not played since leaving Game 1 after two periods with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals and added 10 assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his second campaign with the team.

Ducharme also said the team is considering defenceman Alexander Romanov for Game 4, as the team tries to come back from a 2-1 deficit.

"We look at the games (we've played) and we're not perfect but we haven't given up many goals, so I don't think guys are doing a bad job; so we'll see," said Ducharme.

Romanov played 54 games in his rookie year with the Habs, recording one goal and five assists.