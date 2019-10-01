10h ago
Canadiens send Poehling to AHL
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens assigned forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old missed time during the preseason due to a concussion and finished with one assist in two preseason games. He had a hat trick in his lone game with the Canadiens last season after joining the team from St. Cloud State.
Poehling was selected 25th overall by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft.
The move leaves the Canadiens roster at 23, meaning rookies Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury will be on the team's season-opening roster.