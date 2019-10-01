Who is on the hot seat as the NHL season begins?

The Montreal Canadiens assigned forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old missed time during the preseason due to a concussion and finished with one assist in two preseason games. He had a hat trick in his lone game with the Canadiens last season after joining the team from St. Cloud State.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé aujourd’hui que l’attaquant Ryan Poehling a été cédé au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have assigned forward Ryan Poehling to the AHL Laval Rocket today. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2019

Poehling was selected 25th overall by the Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The move leaves the Canadiens roster at 23, meaning rookies Nick Suzuki and Cale Fleury will be on the team's season-opening roster.