1h ago
Habs assign Kotkaniemi to AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced Saturday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
The 19-year-old has struggled this season with just six goals and two assists in 36 games.
In his last 12 games, the Finnish forward has just one point and is a -4 with 19 penalty minutes.
The Pori native was a healthy scratch for Thursday night's contest in Buffalo.
During the 2018-19 season he cracked the Habs lineup as an 18-year-old, playing in 79 games, posting 11 goals and 34 points.
This will be his first stint in the American Hockey League.