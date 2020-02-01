The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old has struggled this season with just six goals and two assists in 36 games.

In his last 12 games, the Finnish forward has just one point and is a -4 with 19 penalty minutes.

The Pori native was a healthy scratch for Thursday night's contest in Buffalo.

During the 2018-19 season he cracked the Habs lineup as an 18-year-old, playing in 79 games, posting 11 goals and 34 points.

This will be his first stint in the American Hockey League.