Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, the organization officially announced Saturday night.

Scott Mellanby resigned from his role as assistant general manager.https://t.co/wztwFHqPXo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that Montreal has interest in former New York Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton for a "very substantial hockey operations position." The 53-year-old Gorton served as New York's general manager from 2015 to May of this year when he was fired.

Very intriguing situation in Montreal. We know Scott Mellanby is out. He resigned. We know there’s interest in Jeff Gorton. Geoff Molson is running point on this and it’s believed, Gorton is targeted for a very substantial hockey operations position. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 28, 2021

With Geoff Molson receiving permission to talk to Jeff Gorton, I’m assuming that’s for a president of hockey job in mind if indeed it goes that way. I’m not assuming anything at this point.

Also, how long does Molson keep Marc Bergevin in a lame duck situation as GM? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 28, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds there is a "widely held expectation inside the industry" that the Canadiens will pursue a French general manager when it comes time to replace current GM Marc Bergevin.

With the #habs front office in a state of turmoil, there's a widely held expectation inside the industry that the organization will pursue a French GM when it comes time to replace Marc Bergevin. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Mellanby had extensive talks with Canadiens owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then discussed the possibility of becoming president of hockey operations. However, Mellanby was told on Friday that he was out of the running and decided to resign on Saturday, says LeBrun.

Hearing that Scott Mellanby had extensive talks with Habs owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then that changed to perhaps becoming president of hockey operations. But he was told yesterday he was out of the running. So he resigned today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 28, 2021

Mellanby, 55, has been with the Canadiens' front office since 2012, first working as the Director of Player Personnel before being named assistant GM in 2014.

The native of Montreal spent 22 years in the NHL as a player, retiring in 2007.

The Canadiens have struggled this season and sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 5-15-2 record going into Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.