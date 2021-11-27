48m ago
Canadiens assistant GM Mellanby resigns; Habs eyeing Gorton
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, the organization officially announced Saturday night.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 1, Sabres 4
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that Montreal has interest in former New York Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton for a "very substantial hockey operations position." The 53-year-old Gorton served as New York's general manager from 2015 to May of this year when he was fired.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston adds there is a "widely held expectation inside the industry" that the Canadiens will pursue a French general manager when it comes time to replace current GM Marc Bergevin.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Mellanby had extensive talks with Canadiens owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then discussed the possibility of becoming president of hockey operations. However, Mellanby was told on Friday that he was out of the running and decided to resign on Saturday, says LeBrun.
Mellanby, 55, has been with the Canadiens' front office since 2012, first working as the Director of Player Personnel before being named assistant GM in 2014.
The native of Montreal spent 22 years in the NHL as a player, retiring in 2007.
The Canadiens have struggled this season and sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 5-15-2 record going into Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.