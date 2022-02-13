The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Ben Chiarot on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Sunday.

The Canadiens have placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on the injured reserve list (lower-body).



The club also recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket. Schueneman will dress today against the Sabres. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2022

Chiarot, 30, left Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets briefly in the second period but finished the game with 22:57 of ice time.

The Hamilton, Ont., native has five goals and nine points in 44 games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Canadiens have recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Schueneman, 26, has three goals and 10 point with the Rocket and one assist in four games with the Canadiens this season.