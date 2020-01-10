Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Friday forward Brendan Gallagher is dealing with headaches after making his return to the lineup on Thursday.

Gallagher's headache developed following Thursday's 4-2 to the Edmonton Oilers and he reported the symptoms to the team on Friday morning. He missed four games with a concussion sustained on Dec. 31 before playing Thursday, and did not skate with the team on Friday.

Julien said Gallagher will see team doctors to determine whether the headaches are related to his concussion or an illness. He added the forward's status for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators is questionable.

The 27-year-old was without a point in 17:19 of ice time in the Canadiens' 4-2 loss to the Oilers. He has 15 goals and 32 points in 41 games this seaosn with the Canadiens, who are in the midst of an eight-game winless skid.