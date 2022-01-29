Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forwards Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron will not return to the lineup on Saturday but is confident that the pair of veteran forwards can return for Sunday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Brendan Gallagher et Paul Byron ne reviendront pas au jeu ce soir, mais ont de bonnes chances de jouer dimanche.



Dominique Ducharme says Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron won't play tonight, but he's confident about their return on Sunday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2022

Byron, 32, has not played this season due to offseason hip surgery. He scored five goals and added 11 assists in 46 regular season games during the 2020-21 season.

Gallagher, 29, has not played since Dec. 30 due to a lower-body injury. The veteran forward has recorded four goals and six assists in 25 games this season.

Ducharme added that forwards Joel Armia and Cole Caufield has their flights to Montreal delayed yesterday, and that they should join the rest of the team today. Both players were played in COVID protocols and were training in Wisconsin until they were allowed to travel back into Canada on Jan. 28.