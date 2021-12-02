Habs know more changes are coming if losses continue to mount

The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Thursday.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said the two players both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, adding neither is exhibiting symptoms at this time.

The Canadiens will be without both players when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

#Habs vs #Avalanche:

*Gallagher and Niku in COVID protocol.



Toffoli - Dvorak - Anderson

Lehkonen- Suzuki - Evans

Drouin - Poehling - Armia

Pezzetta - Perreault - Caufield



Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Wideman



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 2, 2021

Gallagher, 29, has four goals and 10 points in 29 games this season after posting 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games last season.

Niku, in his first season with Montreal after signing as a free agent, has three assists in nine games with the Canadiens.

Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



Both players are being monitored closely by team doctors and following the guidelines and protocols set by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/CU2eyotpXM — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2021

Montreal currently sits second last in the Atlantic Division with a 6-16-2 record.