The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Lukas Vejdemo from the AHL's Laval Rocket and sent down defenceman Otto Leskinen to the minors.

In 29 games with Laval this season, his second with the team, Vejdemo has eight goals and 16 points. He was drafted in the third round (87th overall) by the Habs at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Leskinen, 22, had zero points in four games during his stint with the Habs.

Montreal is set to embark on a Western Canada road trip next week with games against the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.