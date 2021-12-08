Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price skated on Wednesday in full equipment, according to TSN's John Lu.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said that this is not Price's first time in full equipment and is only doing light skating for now.

Ducharme added that Price will not return before Christmas.

Price, 34, has not played this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native had a 12-7-5 record last season with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

Forward Christian Dvorak will not take part in practice Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Ducharme said after the 3-2 loss that Dvorak would be reevaluated on Wednesday.

The team recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket with Dvorak sidelined.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Jesse Ylönen du Rocket de Laval. Christian Dvorak (bas du corps) ne participera pas à l’entraînement aujourd’hui.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket. Christian Dvorak (lower body) will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/GntETlcJx3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2021

The 25-year-old Dvorak has five goals and 12 points in 27 games this season.

The Canadiens used these lines at practice on Wednesday:

#Habs practice:

Hoffman - Suzuki - Drouin

Lehkonen - Poehling - Evans

Perreault - Dauphin - Caufield

Pezzetta - Paquette - Ylonen



Chiarot - Savard

Romanov - Wideman

Kulak - Clague

Schueneman



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 8, 2021

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker on an emergency basis from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, the team announced on Wednesday.

Nathan Walker has been recalled under emergency conditions. https://t.co/DafKLCT5yu #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 8, 2021

Walker, 27, has six goals and 17 points in 19 games this season with the Thunderbirds.

The Australia native has three goals and five points in 25 games in his NHL career.

The Blues have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year two-way contract the team announced on Wednesday.

Jon Gillies has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues. https://t.co/i4VoCCuXAn #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 8, 2021

Gillies, 27, has a 3-1-0 record in the AHL this season with a .939 save percentage and 1.76 GAA while playing for the Providence Bruins and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 6-foot-6 Concord N.H. native last played in the NHL with the Calgary Flames where he had a 4-5-1 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

Goaltender Ville Husso and defenceman Jake Walman will not be available for Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Army: Husso is out with lower-body injury and Walman is out with an upper-body injury. They're getting tested and there will be an update on Friday. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 8, 2021

Both players were injured during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers where Husso left with a lower-body injury and Walman left with an upper-body injury.

Husso, 26, has a 3-2-1 record this season with a .929 save percentage and 2.33 GAA.

Walman, 25, has a goal and three points in 16 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Philipp Kurashev from the AHL's Rockford Icehogs on Wednesday.

#Blackhawks roster moves ahead of two-game trip to Montreal and Toronto:



• Hardman, Kurashev recalled from Rockford

• Kalynuk, Mitchell assigned

• Entwistle (left ankle) activated from IR, also assigned to IceHogshttps://t.co/36KrSBz0gv — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) December 8, 2021

Kurashev, 22, has two goals and one assists in three games with the Icehogs and five assists in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Hardman, 22, has two assists in two games with the Icehogs this and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks this season.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks have assigned defencemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell to the Icehogs.

Mitchell, 22, has one assist in five games with the Blackhawks and two goals and seven points in 15 games with the Icehogs this season.

Kalynuk, 24, did not register a point in three games with the Blackhawks and has a goal and three points in four games with the Icehogs this season.

Forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been activated from injured reserve and assigned to the Icehogs on Wednesday.

Entwistle, 22, suffered an ankle injury during a 2-1 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 7.

Entwistle has two goals and three points in 12 games this season.

Forward Jujhar Khaira was released from hospital on Wednesday but there is no timeline for his recovery.

Thinking of you Jujhar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w0cDyDodIV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

The 27-year-old was stretchered off the ice during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers after an open ice hit by Jacob Trouba.

Khaira has two goals in 17 games this season.

Seattle Kraken

Defenceman Mark Giordano returned to practice on Wednesday after missing six games while on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

#SeaKraken Captain Mark Giordano is excited to be back on the ice since returning from Covid-19 protocol & highlights how the team stepped up during his absence.



Watch his full media avail → https://t.co/DIkCTIuI04 pic.twitter.com/jHs0lyICfo — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 7, 2021

Giordano, 38, has three goals and seven points in 19 games this season.

The Kraken went 3-2-1 in their captain's absence.

Philadelphia Flyers

Forward Derick Brassard is expected to return to the Flyers lineup on Wednesday when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

Injury update: Derick Brassard is expected to return to the lineup tonight for #PHIvsNJD. pic.twitter.com/USCTcUIyKA — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 8, 2021

Brassard, 34, was injured during the Flyer's 2-1 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 24 with a hip injury and has missed the team's last five games.

The Flyers have a record of 0-5-0 in his absence.

The Hull, Que. native has four goals and 11 points this season.

Carter Hart will start in net on Wednesday against the Devils.

Hartsy gets the start tonight in Newark. He enters #PHIvsNJD with a 2.95 GAA and .911 save-percentage. pic.twitter.com/Vrak0y1kcF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 8, 2021

Hart, 23, has a 5-7-3 record this season with a .911 save percentage and 2.95 GAA.

Colorado Avalanche

Darcy Kuemper will start in net against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The 31-year old has a 9-5-0 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.84 GAA.

Kuemper has not played since Nov. 26 due to an upper-body injury.

The Avalanche have a 3-1-1 record in his absence.

Carolina Hurricanes

Defencemen Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo have been taken of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and can resume hockey activities on Wednesday.

Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo are no longer in COVID protocol and can resume hockey activities, but will not be joining the #Canes in Canada.



Details » https://t.co/C5fNKkRuQB pic.twitter.com/QQxLt7svHe — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 8, 2021

However, the two defencemen will not join the Hurricanes during their four-game Western Canada road trip.

Pesce and DeAngelo were placed in the COVID protocol on Nov. 29 and have missed the Hurricanes last four games.

Pesce, 27, has a goal and seven point in 15 games this season.

DeAngelo, 26, has four goals and 19 points in 20 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 2-2-0 in their absence.

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom will not play during their two-game road trip in St. Louis and Colorado on Thursday and Friday, according to head coach Jeff Blashill.

Some practice absence updates per coach Blashill:



Hronek: maintenance day

Lindstrom: (lower body injury) will not play @ STL or COL

Staal/Bertuzzi: COVID-19 protocol — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 8, 2021

The 23-year-old suffered a lower body injury during the Red Wing's 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Dec. 4 and has already missed one additional game.

Lindstrom has four assists in 19 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned defenceman Lassi Thomson to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned defenceman Lassi Thomson to @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 8, 2021

Thomson, 21, has three assists in 10 games in Ottawa and a goal and two points in six games with Belleville this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jake Guentzel is considered to be week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Coach Sullivan on Guentzel's absence from practice: "Jake is going to be week-to-week with an upper-body injury." 😔 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 8, 2021

Guentzel, 27, took a puck off his hand during the Penguins' 6-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday but was able to finish the game.

The Omaha, Neb. native has 15 goals and 27 points in 24 games this season.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have recalled forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Wednesday.

The @LAKings have recalled forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the @ontarioreign — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) December 8, 2021

Anderson-Dolan, 22, has five goals and 13 points in 16 games with the Reign this season.

The Calgary, Alta. native had seven goals and 11 points in 34 games with the Kings last season.