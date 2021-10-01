Ducharme: Too early to say if Price will play Game 1

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Friday it's too early to say goaltender Carey Price will be ready for the team's opening game of the regular season on Oct. 1.

Ducharme said Price is projected to return to the ice next Monday, taking shots and continue to progress from there.

Ducharme last week that Price, who is recovering from off-season knee surgery, was expected to be ready for Game 1.

The 2014-15 Vezina Trophy winner posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

Caufield Update

Ducharme also provided a brief update on injured winger Cole Caufield Friday, stating if it was up the to 20-year-old, he'd already be practising.

Instead, Caufield will return to the ice early next week.