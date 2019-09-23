Goaltender Carey Price did not play Monday night as a precautionary measure after sustaining a light bruise on his trapper hand, Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed.

He's expected back on the ice before the end of the week.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 24, 2019

When asked by reporters if Price sustained the bruise during their Monday morning skate, Julien had this to say:

"It doesn't matter when it happened, guys. All it is is a bruised hand and when he went to see the doctor the doctor said for precautionary reasons we're going to keep him out for a few days. So that's all it is. So we should see him back on the ice hopefully before the end of the week," the coach said via Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.

Charlie Lindgren got the start in net Monday as the Habs fell 3-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in pre-season action. The 25-year-old Lindgren stopped 22 of 25 shots in the loss.

The Habs and Leafs will be back at it against one another on Wednesday.