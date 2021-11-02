Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Tuesday the team is expecting that goaltender Carey Price will leave the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after the 30-day mark on Nov. 6.

Ducharme added, however, that he does not have an exact date for Price's return to the Canadiens.

The comments came during the French portion of Ducharme's media availability ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Price, who underwent knee surgery over the off-season, reported for training camp in September and entered the program on Oct. 7.

The 34-year-old Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.