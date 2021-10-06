Price not expected to practice with Habs before start of season

The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Joel Edmundson to open the regular season, head coach Dominique Ducharme said Tuesday.

Price, who has been sidelined this week with an illness and is coming off knee surgery over the summer, will not return to practice until after the regular season begins.

Edmundson, who was listed as day-to-day to open training camp with an undisclosed injury, will miss an additional two-to-three weeks.

The 34-year-old Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average during the 2020-21 regular season.

He played 22 games during the Canadiens' playoff run, going 13-9-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, helping the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

Edmundson had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season, adding six assists in 22 games during the playoffs.

The Canadiens will open their regular season next Wednesday (Oct. 13) against the Toronto Maple Leafs.