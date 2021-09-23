Pre-Season 7: Canadiens will need to fill void left by Weber's absence

Goaltender Carey Price (knee) and forward Mike Hoffman (lower-body) are among five players who failed their respective training camp medicals due to injury and won't be participating in Thursday's on-ice practice sessions for the Montreal Canadiens.

Associate captain Paul Byron (hip), Joel Teasdale (knee) and Josh Brook (knee) are also most likely out for the remainder of camp.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson is listed as day-to-day and Brendan Gallagher is absent for family reasons. He is expected to report to camp in the coming days.

Price continues to heal from off-season knee surgery while Byron was projected to be out five months after undergoing hip surgery in late July.