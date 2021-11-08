With Price rejoining Canadiens, team maintains need for privacy, respect for process

A team official for the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that Carey Price was at the Brossard practice facility on Sunday and is expected to be there Tuesday morning.

The Habs had the day off after a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

TSN's John Lu reports that Price's first interaction with his teammates will likely be Tuesday.

Price entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Oct. 7 and left after the 30-day mark on Nov. 6.

The 34-year-old also underwent knee surgery in the offseason after a playoff run where he backstopped the Habs to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.