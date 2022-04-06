Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis says Carey Price will not play this weekend but will travel with the team as they head out on a two-game road trip.

#Habs Suzuki, Byron and Barron are taking therapy days. Suzuki is travelling to New Jersey; Byron and Barron TBD.



The 34-year-old continues to work his way back from off-season knee injury. He was in net for Tuesday's optional morning skate and stayed on the ice after practice to work with the injured players and scratches.

During the 2021-22 season, Price posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in the regular season, In the playoffs, he played 22 games, going 13-9-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage, leading Montreal to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993.

In other Habs news, Nick Suzuki, Paul Byron and Justin Barron are all taking therapy days. Suzuki will travel with the team to New Jersey but the status of Byron and Barron is to be determined.

The Habs take on the Devils Thursday night.