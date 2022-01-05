The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has hired Chantal Machabée as Vice President, Communications.

The team adds that she will work directly with management of the hockey operations department and will be responsible for managing all communications.

For over 32 years, Chantal was a reporter at TSN's sister station in Quebec RDS, covering all Quebec sports, including the Canadiens.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Chantal to our organization," said owner Geoff Molson in a statement. "She has unparalleled experience in the world of sports media in Quebec. Her thoroughness and determination have made her a standout in the field of sports journalism, and her vast knowledge of the media sector will be an asset in meeting the challenges of this strategic position.

"Maintaining good communication with our fans and members of the media is of paramount importance to us, and Chantal's appointment will certainly contribute to this."

Machabée was the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Quebec when she hosted the inaugural episode of Sports 30 on RDS in 1989.

"Watching Guy Lafleur play inspired me to become a sports journalist. His talent and charisma fostered my immense passion for hockey, she said in a team statement. "I had the privilege of spending more than 38 years in the business, including more than 32 years at RDS, and I am extremely grateful for the experience.

"A new chapter is beginning for me, and it is with great enthusiasm that I accept this new challenge. Thank you to (President, Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH) France Margaret Bélanger and Geoff Molson for their confidence. Thank you for welcoming me into the Montreal Canadiens family."